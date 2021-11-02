Cloud cover hangs around for a day or two

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy tonight

Some clearing on Wednesday

Warming trend through the weekend

Mostly cloudy weather for much of the night as a system passes just southwest of our viewing area. We are close enough to get the increased cloud cover, but we should remain dry tonight with a low falling into the lower to middle 30s with some clearing of the sky toward morning.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region. As we clear out Wednesday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be largely in the 50s Thursday and Friday, which will be almost 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. However, by the weekend, we could see highs back up into the 60s with the return of a light southerly breeze and sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller