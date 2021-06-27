Cloud cover hangs around tonight with more showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Mild evening expected

Cooler temperatures stick

Several rain chances next week

A fairly mild evening is expected, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain in the area for the next several days with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick right back up after midnight.

Temperatures for Monday will hover right around the lower 80s. More showers and scattered thunderstorms can be expected to start your work week so be sure to pack an umbrella! With several rounds of rain still ahead of us, flash flooding remains a concern for portions of the viewing area; especially south of the I-70 corridor.

Looking ahead to early next week, rain chances are in the forecast nearly every day adding to those flooding concerns. The good news is that temperatures stay in the lower to middle 80s as we make our way through the week. Dew points in the upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

