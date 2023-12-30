What We’re Tracking

Cold front arrives tonight

Dry pattern ahead

Chilly weather to start the new year

Our cold front moves in tonight, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and 20s and highs back in the middle to upper 30s for the start of the new year. Even though we get a bit colder early next week, we do remain dry with sunshine continuing through at least midweek as highs try to rebound back into the lower 40s.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move Friday night into early on next Saturday. Some models are picking up on a few places in Northeast Kansas that may see some snow with this system. This is something we will monitor closely over the next several days.

Progressing through winter, we still have not quite that true cold blast. There are indications beyond the 7 day forecast that we may see our first true Arctic blast of the winter by the second week of January.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard