What We’re Tracking

Cloud cover increases tonight

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather pattern

Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s as cloud coverage gradually increases heading into the weekend. Some models are trying to bring in a few showers Saturday. It’s possible but most should manage to stay dry as we just fight clouds for the start of the weekend.

Highs tomorrow will be quite a bit like what we saw today with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cloud cover that moves in Saturday morning should clear out by Saturday night. We will warm up quite a bit for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lots of sunshine.

Our quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week. In fact, we’re in for another relatively warm stretch of weather for this time of year before we start to cool down again starting next Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard