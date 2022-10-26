What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy overnight

Showers possible late Thursday

Pleasant and dry for Halloween

Overnight, you can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. The light breeze from the southeast should stay less than 10mph overnight, as well.

Our next system that could bring a chance for some showers looks to arrive late Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs. Rain doesn’t look to move in until the late afternoon and evening hours of Thursday with most of the daytime remaining dry. A few showers may linger into early Friday, but highs will stay in the 60s into the weekend.

Dry weather returns to the upcoming weekend as pleasantly cool fall weather sticks around for the next week, at least. We may see passing areas of clouds Saturday and Sunday, but it looks to clear out for a dry Halloween on Monday. Temperatures also increase for Monday and Tuesday, close to 70° with overnight lows in the middle 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller