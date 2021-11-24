Cloud cover remains this evening with a strong cold front passing through

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy through the night

Strong cold front moving through

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

A slight chance for rain makes its way into the area late tonight for primarily the southeastern counties (south of I-35) with a strong cold front passing through. If any precipitation does fall it will just be some light rain with the system moving out of the area by midnight.

Breezy conditions will be present through the night and into tomorrow morning. Gusts of 25-30 mph will remain possible as the front continues to pass through. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s with wind chills in the upper 10s.

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind that cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Most of the day will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs.

The cooler air won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday expect temperatures starting out cold in the middle 20s so bundle up if you plan on heading out to shop! Afternoon highs should rebound in the upper 50s and 60s returning by Saturday.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside a slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month with lower 60s anticipated for Monday and Tuesday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush