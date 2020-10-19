Cloud cover sticks around as we slowly warm up through midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night ahead

Slight chance for showers tomorrow

Warmer by the middle of the week

Mostly cloudy tonight with continuing chilly conditions that will gradually decrease throughout the night with a low temperature in the lower 40s. The wind will be light, coming from the east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow, there is a slight chance for some afternoon showers, and we’ll be slightly warmer, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. That starts our warming trend through Thursday.

We will see a warm up into the middle 60s by Wednesday, and by Thursday we’ll be near 80°. Thursday also brings with it a chance for thunderstorms, believe it or not. That will be right ahead of our next cold front. Behind it, temperatures will be in the 50s for Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

