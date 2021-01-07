Cloud cover sticks around for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds linger around

Temperatures stay around average

Dry conditions expected for several days

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the night as temperatures drop into the middle 20s for Friday morning. Patchy fog and lower clouds may be the case before daybreak.

Friday and the weekend ahead will be colder with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s to end the work week and head into the weekend. Our temperatures will be very close to where they should be for this time of the year, including our overnight lows around 20°. Cloud cover will be fairly stubborn through, so expect cloudy skies for Friday and Saturday, too. By Sunday, we should see gradually clearing skies through the day.

By the time we start of next week, we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. But the dry stretch of weather will carry us through, at least, mid week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

