

What We’re Tracking:

Passing cloud cover tonight

Mainly dry weather

Much cooler late next week

There could be a very slim chance for an isolated shower, or a few sprinkles, to drift through into the first half of the night, but most of us will stay dry. The passing cloud cover and light southerly breeze should hold temperatures up into the lower 50s for overnight lows.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be near 80°, but a strong front moves through Thursday, as well. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two on Friday in the cooler air, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry throughout the week.

The front will cool us way down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 60° by Friday! And as skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be a potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the mid 30s.

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. Overnight lows should start to climb, too, as we wake up in the mid 40s Sunday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller