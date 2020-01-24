Clouds and cold breezes before slightly warmer air this weekend with sunny periods

Winter Weather Advisory for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties ends at 6am.

Most of yesterday’s drizzle and light rain turned to mix through midday, before changing to snow for the afternoon and evening. Most spots have totals of 1 to 3 inches on grassy surfaces and colder objects, but plows have been out for several hours to make everything better.

There is lingering light snow toward Kansas City as the day begins. Clouds will be stubborn today; however, some partial clearing may occur to the far west this afternoon. A cold northwest wind will keep it very chilly. Clouds will decrease Friday night, and that should leave us in better shape for the weekend.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 32-36

Wind: NW 15-25

Wind Chills: 15-20

Expect lows in the mid 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. High temperatures should increase Sunday and Monday as we start getting stronger south breezes. The sky condition should be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures may break 50 on Monday before rain showers slowly return for Tuesday.

Light mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, nothing seems significant as January winds down. For those wanting more snow, we’ll see what February has to offer.

Snow goes east, but clouds linger with cold breezes…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

