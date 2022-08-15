What We’re Tracking:

Rain for some tonight into Tuesday

Cooling down for the rest of the week

Another slight rain chance this weekend

The cold front finally pushes farther south by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers overnight and a few isolated showers or storms that may linger into Tuesday. The best chances for widespread rain with this system, though, will be to our north and east. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

While many areas will not see rain, several areas will on Tuesday. However, with clouds on tap off and on for most of the day Tuesday, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the 70s.

After the rain chance moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with lower to middle 80s sticking around even with lots of sunshine through the middle of the week. Cooler nights are also expected with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s before we see a few clouds and slight rain chances return next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller