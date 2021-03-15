Clouds break up a bit more on Tuesday before midweek rain

What We’re Tracking:

Cool weather tonight

Cold rain returns Wednesday

Sunny, mild by next weekend

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s tonight as the showers wrap up and cloud cover breaks up a bit more early in the night before clouds build in again by morning. Overall, a rather chilly night with a light breeze at times.

We’ll see a brief break from the rain during the day on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60°, but another system makes its way into the region overnight bringing even more rain chances to the area. Overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, there will be a slight chance for a couple thunderstorms. Later in the day on Wednesday, rain appears likely owith highs only in the upper 40s.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few snowflakes mixing in with rain late Wednesday night or early Thursday, but after that we’ll be dry for the remainder of the week. Highs gradually warm through the lower 50s as we close out the work week, and by the time we get to the weekend, highs will be in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

