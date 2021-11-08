Clouds build back on Tuesday with rain likely Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds increase Tuesday

Showers Wednesday, then chilly air arrives

Much cooler by the weekend

Low temperatures fall back into the upper 40s with a northerly breeze returning tonight. After a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky early tonight a weak system moves through. That’ll increase our cloud cover and cool us down a bit for Tuesday. Temperatures will be hard-pressed to climb into the lower 60s for highs on Tuesday.

A strong system looks to move through during the middle of the week. Scattered showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder, are likely throughout the day time Wednesday and very well could linger into early Thursday morning before clearing out. Highs Wednesday may be able to make it into the low to mid 60s before the cooler air arrives behind the cold front.

Veterans day looks a bit chilly as highs struggle to make it into the middle 50s, but even cooler air will slide in by Friday and Saturday when high temperatures will likely get stuck in the 40s with chilly northwest breezes at the same time.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller