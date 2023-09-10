What We’re Tracking

Few clouds Sunday

Rain moves in tonight

Much cooler week ahead

We’re cool this morning with temperatures yet again in the middle to upper 50s and mostly clear skies. Our Sunday should remain fairly similar to Saturday as temperatures warm up into the middle to upper 80s before cloud cover and a front begins to move in.

Isolated showers could move in as early as midday for those north and west, otherwise a bulk of the scattered rain will arrive later in the evening for the rest of the area.

Rain will continue off and on through the night and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that will struggle to even get into the low 70s as we start off next week!

Although Monday will feature the best chance for widespread showers, the 70s look to hang around through at least midweek!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez