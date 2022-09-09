What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build in tonight

Cold front moving in with showers

Cooler temperatures ahead

A cold front will start to approach the area later tonight but won’t affect much besides bringing in some cloud cover. Temperatures will still drop into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

Some of the northwestern counties may see rain as early as tomorrow morning and therefore cooling down a lot faster than the rest. Highs for those north and west will be in the 60s with south and east areas still managing to get into the upper 70s. The better chance for showers will be through the daytime tomorrow as the passage of this front is picking up speed with more recent model runs. Temperatures may even drop for some in the 50s and 60s by the evening.

Behind the front, winds pick up out of the north, and highs by Sunday may not even make it out of the 70s areawide! Overnight lows may even drop into the 40s early Sunday and Monday!

Next week starts off on the cooler side with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday. However, we see a pretty quick warming trend, and by Wednesday highs will be back up in the 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush