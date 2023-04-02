What We’re Tracking

Slightly cooler Monday with a few showers

Warming back up by Tuesday with gusty winds

Chance for storms with cold front midweek

We’ll see cloud cover build in tonight as temperatures stay mild only dropping into the lower 50s. Most should stay dry through daybreak before we see rain chances g up.

Monday will bring isolated showers and we may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Clouds will dominate the northern half of the area and temperatures may struggle out of the 50s and 60s. Those further south may see more sunshine and get closer to those 70s. The isolated rain will be very hit or miss and some spots may not see anything at all.

There’s another strong storm system that we’re keeping an eye on for early this week that’s looking very similar to the one we just saw that brought all that wind. Highs Tuesday will surge into the low 80s with a strong south wind, and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s that night. Winds could also gust over 50-55mph with the passage of the front. Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east, but some of our far eastern counties may see some storms late Tuesday evening.

After that, we remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s through Friday. By the weekend, temperatures return back to the mid to upper 60s with sunshine through Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez