Clouds build in Wednesday with some rain late

What We’re Tracking:

Mild and breezy for most of Wednesday

Rain likely late Wednesday into Wednesday night

Colder with possible mix/snow showers Friday

Mostly clear for much of the night ahead of our next storm system coming in from the west. Low temperatures will only drop into the middle 40s as southerly breezes increase to 5-15mph through the night, helping to keep temperatures up just a bit.

More warmth for Wednesday despite a very noticeable increase in the cloud cover. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with south winds up to 20mph at times. Those clouds will gradually give way to a few showers in the late afternoon, evening and even into part of the night. Lows will dip back into the middle 40s early Thursday behind an overnight cold front.

Much chillier to wrap up the week with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday, then even colder for Friday with daytime temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few rain or snow showers are possible during the day Friday before clearing out in time for a pleasant weekend. Highs back into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com