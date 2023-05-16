There will likely be some areas of patchy fog and drizzle through this morning across the area. Most of today looks cloudy, too, as temperatures top out in the lower 70s. Light wind from the northeast at 5-10mph will make for a nice afternoon as cloud cover gradually clears out late in the day.

Some very nice weather settles in for Wednesday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s to near 80° with mostly sunny weather and cool overnight temperatures in the 50s. That clearer weather will be in place before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to Thursday evening.

There could be a few storms that develop later Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. Some of those showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, but the better moisture with this system will be just to our south.