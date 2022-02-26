What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend continues

Plenty of sunshine

Dry conditions for several days

After struggling to get above freezing the last few days we finally managed to get into the lower to middle 40s earlier this afternoon. The little bit of cloud cover we saw today will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the 20s.

As we head into Sunday, things really start to warm up with spring-like temperatures back in the forecast. The average high for this time of year is 50 degrees, and it looks like that’s about where everyone will be sitting at to wrap up the weekend! Lots of sunshine is once again expected with a light breeze out of the south remaining.

Highs will be soar into the 60s come Monday with a few more clouds trying to filter in. Winds will pick up ever so slightly making for a slightly breezy day. The combination of above average temperatures and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the beginning of the week.

Heading into the start of March, the above average temperatures continue through most of next week as highs stay in the middle to upper 60s and dry conditions.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez