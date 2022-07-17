What We’re Tracking:

Mild evening ahead

Monday AM fog chances

Warming right back up

Cloud cover will begin to clear out as our nearby system continues to move out of the region. Air temperatures and heat index values won’t be too extreme tonight so enjoy the brief break from the excessive heat. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 70s which is right about where our dewpoints will be as well – this means we have a chance at some fog developing after midnight.

Heading into Monday, our temperatures will quickly rebound with highs expected to reach the middle 90s. Heat index values may approach triple digits again with sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to be above average for quite some time.

Through the upcoming work week, the heat builds even more with our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Certain models are trying to push record breaking numbers into central Kansas on Tuesday and it’s something we’ll definitely have to watch. Rain chances appear slim to none as of right now.

By late week and into next weekend, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change anytime soon. Lower 100s may take us into Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush