Clouds come first, stronger wind second, then expect rain late today and tonight

A much colder temperature pattern hits, but we get more rain than snow

We may get some early morning sunshine today before clouds rapidly increase. Wind will also steadily increase. Showers will try to develop in the 2-5pm period, but much of the rain will occur between 6-11pm.

Rain and spotty thunder should occur overnight into early Thursday. It has really been dry lately so a decent rain might be nice. Temperatures will stay into the 50s for much of the night before dropping into the 40s through the day tomorrow.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 64-68

Wind: S/SE 15-30

Sprinkles and mostly cloudy conditions should be expected Thursday with much cooler air. Friday will colder with highs barely to 40 and lows in the 20s. There may even be some patchy mix or occasional snow showers across the region.

The upcoming weekend looks decent with slightly warmer temps, fairly light breezes and sunshine. It won’t be nearly as warm as the past two weekends, but it won’t be bad for late November.

Next week begins dry, but there might be some rain by Monday evening. Rain and possible mix should occur Tuesday and Wednesday as folks start to travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Slightly colder air would give us a better snow chance so stay tuned. Thanksgiving Day looks partly cloudy and a tad breezy at this point with low 50s for highs.

