Clouds decreasing this evening with warmer temperatures for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy this evening

Warming trend through the weekend

Dry forecast through the next several days

Clouds will continue to decrease through the evening tonight with just a light southerly breeze in place. Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 30s making for a chilly start to the day tomorrow.

For Friday, the warming trend continues, and we could see highs possibly hitting near 60°. That is much closer to where we should be for this time of the year! By the weekend, we could see highs back up into the upper 60s, and even low 70s, with more sunshine and a continued south wind. It may get a bit breezy at times, though, especially Sunday and Monday.

Over the next several days, even toward the middle of next week, we’ll be expecting dry conditions to hold steady across the area. Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, but all should be rather quiet until then.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.