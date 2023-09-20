What We’re Tracking

Dry and mostly sunny for Wednesday

Storm chances setting up for early in the weekend

Cooler next week

There’s a few clouds lingering out this morning as rain continues to pass to our south and east. Temperatures are starting off in the lower to middle 60s with light breezes as we try and clear out through the morning.

We’ll see more sunshine later this afternoon and mostly dry conditions as highs approach low to mid 80s this afternoon. Winds may try and pick up from the east at 10-15 mph.

After more sunshine and mainly dry weather today, we hold on to a low chance for widely scattered rain on Thursday. Highs should be a little cooler for the middle part of the week, with afternoon temperatures making it into the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows should dip into the lower to middle 60s.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains from late Friday into Saturday. While the storm chances are lower on Friday, any storms could be strong to severe in the current set-up. However, the greater chance looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez