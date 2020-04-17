Clouds gradually decrease with chilly breezes today, then we begin a warmer pattern this weekend

Freeze Warning continues until 10am Friday for the following: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Thursday was interesting with mix north, thunder south and rain showers in between. Temperatures were barely to 40 in the far northwest areas, while it was 60 degrees or higher around Emporia and Burlington.

An area of low pressure produced heavy rain, mix and some wet snow for most of us overnight. Cold objects and grassy areas may have a coating to the north/northwest. Slow melting will occur for those that got something, and clouds will gradually decrease for all. Expect a partly cloudy sky, chilly breeze and 40s for high temperatures.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 47-51

Wind: N/NW 12-25

Friday night looks clear and very cool. We get pleasant weather for the weekend, although it may become breezy. Sky conditions should be sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures are projected to reach 60-64 for Saturday with upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. There may be more clouds Sunday as well.

Our temperature pattern stays warm next week, but we’ll start to see a shower or t’storm chance by Tuesday night or Wednesday. Overnight lows will be much better so flowers, plants and animals should be much happier.

Have a good Friday and enjoy the weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com