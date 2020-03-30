Clouds gradually increase this afternoon and rainy periods are likely tonight

The wind was vicious though on Saturday before some afternoon cloudiness. Sunday was bright and beautiful with much less wind. The numbers were very pleasant with highs around 70.

We begin Monday with a clear sky and chilly air. Temps will drop to near 40 at sunrise, then we climb to near 70 degrees again. Clouds will be on the increase after late morning and midday, so we’ll quickly go partly to mostly cloudy by mid- afternoon. The sky may be completely cloudy by 3-5pm, and there may be an isolated shower to the far west by the time sunset approaches.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 67-71

Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tuesday should be partly sunny and dry after a night of rain. Highs will be in the 60s. Even more sunshine should be expected Wednesday, but the breezes may be just a bit stronger. Temperatures may hit 66-70 with lows in the 40s.

Clouds will likely block the sun all day Thursday with gusty wind. Showers look likely Friday as cooler air filters across northeast Kansas. Low to mid 50s will seem rather chilly for a day in early April.

It should be just an okay weekend. Temps will be at or below normal across the region. Saturday shouldn’t be too bad with a partly cloudy sky, but late-season frost may occur across our northern counties and highs will only reach the 50s. Sunday looks occasionally wet with clouds and scattered showers.

Most rain will be from 7pm tonight through 5am Tuesday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



