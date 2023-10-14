What We’re Tracking

Windy, cooler weekend

Slow clearing Sunday

Warming up next week

Unfortunately, clouds hang around for most of Saturday and obscure the eclipse viewing. The chilly air hangs around with highs will likely only reaching the middle to upper 50s. The wind will stay from the northwest at 10-20mph throughout the day, as well.

Tonight, a few showers may move through, but only a slight chance for a bit of light rain as temperatures slowly fall back into the upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy weather on Sunday with a northwesterly wind. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Sunday. However, with a clearer sky Sunday night, temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 30s early Monday morning.

The cooler weather sticks around for early next week, too. Highs for Monday look to remain in the lower to middle 60s, but winds will likely back off a bit by that point and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. More sunshine and great weather on Tuesday before a chance for showers returns in the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller