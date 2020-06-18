Clouds increase before storms move in late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing storm chances late tonight

On and off rain chances Friday

Some weekend storms and slightly cooler

Storm chances increase overnight tonight just after midnight into early Friday morning. Some activity may be strong, but the severe potential is limited. Rain could be heavy in spots before sunrise. Isolated rain and thunder should be expected through the day Friday with cooler temperatures.

Expect scattered thunderstorms Saturday and some hit or miss rain chances on Father’s Day. Most spots should see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and in the middle 80s on Sunday.

Isolated storms may re-appear Monday as a front pushes through impacting our temperatures for the day. Depending on when the front finally moves through, that will determine whether we warm up or stay cool for the day.

Tuesday looks quiet right now with clear to partly cloudy conditions and highs in the middle 80s. We look to stay dry through the middle part of next week before there could be more rain chances into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller