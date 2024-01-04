**DENSE FOG ADVISORY** in effect for the northwestern half of the area until 11am.

Dense freezing fog, once again, is effecting parts of the area. That will start to dissipate mid-morning, but we might not see too much sunshine today. Partly to mostly cloudy weather will develop on Thursday ahead of our next system, but highs should still reach the lower 40s with winds out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Our next storm system moves in Friday and lingers into early Saturday. There looks to be a decent chance for seeing snow showers across the area starting early Friday. It may start as light snow, but could mix with rain at times as our temperatures waffle between the upper 20s in the early morning and upper 30s during the afternoon. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by late Friday and into early Saturday morning. There may be minor accumulations with this system, upwards of 2″ of snow could be possible in the southern half of the area.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active starting this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even colder weather with it leading to another chance for wintry weather. It may end up being much more impactful than this first round, so keep checking back for updates.