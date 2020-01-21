Clouds increase today, and snow becomes likely overnight into early Wednesday

Tuesday stays dry. We should have frigid sunshine early with increasing clouds this afternoon. Flurries may develop this evening, then snow may spread from west to east around midnight.

It may get a little icy with temperatures at or slightly below freezing in the late night and early morning periods so we will need to monitor road conditions in about 18-24 hours from now.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 33-37

Wind: S/SE 10-20

Snow of 1 to 3 inches could occur before becoming mix and occasional cold rain for Wednesday afternoon. Minor icing could occur Wednesday night and early Thursday before high temps ease to near 38 or 40 degrees again.

It likely becomes a bit colder Friday. Scattered snow showers may develop at that point. It probably won’t last too long because most of the moist air will be shifting east by then.

This weekend looks partly cloudy with near normal temperatures. Expect lows in the mid 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s. While we stay cold, South Florida looks great. Any visitors there ahead of Super Bowl week should enjoy lows of 55-60 and highs between 70-75.

Dress warmly to fight the frigid air early…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

