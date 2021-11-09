Clouds increase tonight ahead of rain chance Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build Late Tuesday

Showers Wednesday

Much cooler by the weekend

Cloud cover will continue to increase through the overnight hours ahead of our next system. That should keep our overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder, are likely throughout the day time Wednesday especially heading into the evening. Highs Wednesday may be able to make it into the low to mid 60s before the cooler air arrives behind the cold front.

Rain should start to clear out by late Wednesday evening as temperatures cool down into the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

Veterans day looks a bit chilly as highs struggle to make it into the middle 50s, but even cooler air will slide in by Friday and Saturday when high temperatures will likely get stuck in the 40s with chilly northwest breezes at the same time. Expect overnight lows to get below Freezing by Saturday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller