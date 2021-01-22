Clouds increase tonight with rain chances starting late Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler weather continues

Unsettled weather over the weekend

Snow chance by Monday

Clouds will start to increase across northeast Kansas late tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 20s for Saturday morning with quiet conditions expected.

A trough to our west will allow for several disturbances to move our way starting tomorrow. While the first system passes north of us on Saturday, a few spots could see a few rain or snow showers briefly, especially in our north and western counties. Clouds cover sticks around as temperatures return to seasonable levels in the lower 40s.

The second system brings some scattered rain showers to the area on Sunday. However, the main system looks to be heading through on Monday. Depending on how strong the low gets, we could see a better chance for rain for the south and eastern counties and snow north as the low moves right across southern Kansas. That is a favorable path for snow for northern parts of the state.

We’ll have a brief break from precipitation chances Tuesday before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for light snow and rain and some chilly weather for the middle part of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.

CHIEFS FORECAST: For those that may be heading out to Kansas City for the Chiefs game as they take on the bills, things look to remain *mostly on the calm side of things. There is a chance for a few isolated showers during the game in the evening, but more widespread chances look to increase around midnight. Temperatures will be on the colder side though, with upper 30s expected at kick-off and mid 30s around the time the game wraps up. Make sure to plan accordingly before our storm system Monday so that you can make it back safely.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

