Clouds move in overnight with early morning rain chances tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight, AM rain

Scattered storms this weekend

Near normal temperatures

A few clouds are expected to make their way back into the region tonight as we prepare for some unsettled weather to move in over the next several days. Overnight lows will stay rather mild in the lower 50s with rain chances picking up in the early hours of tomorrow morning. A quick storm or two can also not be ruled out.

Waking up and heading out the door on Friday you can expect scattered showers so be sure to keep an umbrella close by – especially for portions of our western viewing area. Mostly cloudy skies will be present with a slight breeze out of the South. Rain showers and scattered storms will be possible throughout the day but there will also be several dry stretches in between. Highs should reach the lower 70s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will hover in the 70s each day along with nighttime lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Occasional showers and storms will be possible, but again several stretches of dry weather will also be around. Looking ahead to early next week, rain and storm chances start to taper off with temperatures taking a minor set-back in the lower 70s to start before returning to above average levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

