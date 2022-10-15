What We’re Tracking:

Clouds increase Saturday

Pleasant weekend

Big cool down next week

Highs for Saturday will climb into the upper 60s and lower after starting the day mostly sunny. A weak system dropping in from the northwest will allow for light south wind today, but shift that breeze to the north for Sunday. While the system passing through, the sky will cloud up for a few hours this afternoon and evening.

After highs in the 60s on Sunday, a strong cold front pushes through with much chillier air building in for the start of the week. With that cooler air mass in place, we’re expecting the coolest air of the season so far. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday will only be in the middle 40s!

Monday and Tuesday night will also have to be closely watched as some of our first hard-freeze conditions will likely envelop much of northeast Kansas. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s to middle 20s. The middle of the week will see a slight warm-up with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller