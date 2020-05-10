Clouds return Monday with widespread rain this week

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds return overnight

Chilly Monday with showers

Wet weather pattern ahead for most of next week

Mostly clear skies heading into the night will become mostly cloudy toward sunshine. Wind will be light from the north at less than 10mph. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s before the clouds roll in.

Showers will become likely on Monday with the heaviest over the southwestern counties where temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s in the afternoon. Highs should reach the lower to middle 50s northeast. Wind will be very light through the day, as well.

More showers Monday night into Tuesday with a few scattered storms by Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to the 70s and 80s later in the week with more storm chances and partly cloudy weather. The end of the week will have to be monitored for the potential of severe weather, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com