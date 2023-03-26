What We’re Tracking

Cold night ahead

Clouds return, mix possible Monday night

Much warmer week, late week storms

Temperatures will take a bit of a dive tonight under a mostly clear sky. The wind will become light and variable for a few hours, allowing temperatures to dip into the middle to upper 20s by morning.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday should reach the lower 50s, but with cloud cover at times, it might feel a bit chillier. Monday night, as temperatures drop, it is possible to see a few snowflakes mixing in. The best chance for this mix of rain and snow will be over the western half of the area.

By midweek we should see middle 60s return with breezy conditions for Wednesday. Stronger south breezes and a big warm-up for the tail end of the week as temperatures climb into the lower 70s on Thursday and upper 70s by Friday. With the increase in moisture, a few storms could form if all the ingredients time out just right. We’ll keep an eye out as the week progresses.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller