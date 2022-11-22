What We’re Tracking:

Cloud cover builds in

Slight chance for showers Thanksgiving Day

Better rain chance by the weekend

Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the middle 30s tonight as cloud cover spreads in toward daybreak. As we head into Wednesday, mild weather with highs in the middle to upper 50s, but a noticeable increase in cloud cover for the day.

Travel conditions around most of the Midwest for the day before Thanksgiving look pretty good, but you may run into rain if you need to travel south and east into portions of Missouri, Oklahoma, and the ArkLaTex region. If you’re heading north up toward the Dakotas, there may be some wintry precipitation to contend with, but the majority of the Central U.S. is looking dry for Wednesday.

Here in Northeast Kansas the most we’re looking at for Thanksgiving is perhaps some drizzle or spotty light showers. Temperatures do look a tad cooler, though, with highs expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday should be dry and cool, then Saturday will remain on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s as our next chance at rain moves in. The best chance for rain this week looks to be Friday night and into Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller