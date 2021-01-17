Clouds roll in to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds, chilly night

Slowly warming up

Staying dry through the middle of the week

Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 20s with cloud cover building back into the area by early morning. A few flurries will be possible, especially over the northern and eastern areas from late tonight into early Monday.

Clouds in the morning may give way to partial clearing by Monday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s making for a great start to the week. The wind will remain fairly light throughout the day, as well.

Our next front looks to move through on Tuesday which will drop temperatures slightly but we will bounce right back up on Wednesday where sunny skies are back in the forecast. Rather breezy weather again on Wednesday before our next system moves in toward the weekend with a chance for a winter mix. Details are still uncertain this far out, but we’ll be tracking that one for you throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

