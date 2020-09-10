Clouds slow to clear, warmer weather on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Rain chances start again late tonight

Showers possible again tomorrow

Slowly warming up into weekend

Rain chances pick up again as we head through late evening tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will not cool off all that much, holding steady in the lower to middle 50s.

Cloud cover will likely stick around tomorrow with rain chances scattered throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s can be expected with light winds at 5-10 mph. Our upper level storm system is finally beginning to shift east and will eventually lead to warmer temperatures this weekend.

By late Friday and into the weekend, we start to clear out a bit. Rain chances begin to taper off Friday evening and highs will gradually climb back to near normal temperatures for the weekend with 70s and lower 80s expected.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

