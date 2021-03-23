Clouds stubbornly hang around the region

What We’re Tracking:

Drying out tonight

Breezy through midweek

Additional rain chances

As the cold front moves through tonight, it’ll completely switch our winds to the west tonight and into Wednesday morning. The wind will be slightly breezy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy weather sticking around the area.

The clouds may break apart slightly for Wednesday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 50s with a west breeze at 10-20mph. Our next chance for showers will be overnight Wednesday, tapering off during the early part of Thursday morning. Then, yet another chance moves in for Friday evening. In between those showers, long stretches of dry and mild weather are expected.

Temperatures look to stay mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, temperatures should moderate back into the lower to middle 60s as the sunshine returns by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

