Clouds Thursday, but temperatures steadily climb through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Not quite so cold tonight

Snow will keep melting away

Much warmer by this weekend

Mostly clear for much of the night as temperatures fall back into the middle 20s by early Thursday morning. However, there will be a light south breeze at 5-10mph through the night making it feel a bit colder than the air temperature.

Heading into Thursday we’ll see a mostly sunny start give way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Those will only be passing clouds, but could fade out the sunshine later in the day. Nonetheless, highs will still reach a little warmer into the middle 40s on Thursday and even on Friday.

The weekend still looking quite mild with temperatures rebounding into the 50s with lots of sunshine. Saturday will top out in the lower 50s with Sunday reaching the middle to upper 50s. The weather should stay dry until Christmas Day. That next precipitation looks to be a chance for scattered showers later in the day on Christmas, so not looking too promising for a White Christmas this year.

