Clouds today, and rain tomorrow, before it turns dry and pleasant

Friday should be extremely pleasant and the weekend looks great

We have very soggy conditions right now. Some fields are under water and several rivers are near flood stage so we could use a dry day.

The steady rains of Tuesday are gone. Scattered showers hit some spots yesterday afternoon, but it was partly cloudy overnight. Expect fog this morning, otherwise it should be mainly cloudy, still mild and a bit humid with isolated showers.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 73-78

Wind: W/SW 5-15

More rain and a few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday before drier, stable air arrives. That means Friday will be sunny, but wind will be a little stronger.

Abundant sunshine, lower dew points and pleasant conditions should dominate through the weekend. Lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be great for this late in the season. The enjoyable weather will have people wanting to get out and about.

Expect partly cloudy and much warmer weather for Monday to Wednesday of next week as we get into early June with more of a summer-like pattern.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

One more batch of rain tomorrow then dry for many days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com