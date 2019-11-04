Clouds today, then abundant sunshine Tuesday

The weekend was very pleasant with stronger breezes on occasion and highs in the 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. We also had abundant sunshine, which is something that may be limited as we start the work week.

Today will be cloudy and maybe breezy at times. Highs will be a little below normal. There should be some partial clearing by the mid to late afternoon.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 53-56

Wind: N/NW 5-15

Overnight becomes mostly clear. Tuesday will be mild with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be just a little warmer with east/southeast wind. Moisture will gradually increase.

Wednesday should be the warmest day of the week with a chance to reach the low to mid 60s. Clouds likely increase by late afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Temperatures will drop dramatically which may lead to a chance some light mix or snow showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Expect much colder air Thursday with highs only in the 30s. Rapid clearing should occur.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the upper 50s or near 60 which would be great for this late in the season.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Clouds keep it from being very pretty today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com