What We’re Tracking

Mostly cloudy tonight

Dry pattern ahead

Several chilly days expected

After our temporary break in the clouds today, more cloud cover builds in. We will see a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. But with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, it will feel much colder than that.

The system finally moves far enough away to the east tomorrow that we should see our clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 40s for the rest of the week and start of the weekend. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s through Saturday night.

Another cold front moves in on New Year’s Eve, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and highs back in the 30s for the start of the new year. Even though we get a bit colder early next week, we do remain dry with sunshine continuing through at least midweek as highs try to rebound back into the lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard