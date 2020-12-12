Cloudy and chilly day ahead for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Snow and rain moved out of the area this morning but we hold on to the cloud cover for the majority of your Saturday as temperatures struggle to warm up out of the middle to upper 30s. There is a chance we see some breaks in the clouds later this evening before the sun sets, but they just filter right back in overnight.

The second round of cloud cover will be associated with a system that will primarily pass just to our southwest, but models are now indicating that it could clip our southern counties. If it does manage to make it that far north, expect a few snow flurries for areas like Morris, Lyon, Coffey, and Anderson counties late tonight into early Sunday.

We should see a lot more sunshine to close out the weekend but we still struggle to warm up for Sunday afternoon with temperatures making it into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the region.

For the upcoming work week, things start to dry out and temperatures become more seasonable in the mid 40s. There does seem to be a slight chance for some snow showers Tuesday that we’re keeping an eye on. Other than that, things stay pretty quiet and temperatures continue to stay in the low to mid 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

