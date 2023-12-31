A cold front moved through last night, and that shifted our winds to the north and west and will keep highs in the 30s for this afternoon. However, we’ll have winds gusting to around 20mph, and that will make it feel like we’re in the teens and 20s for most of the day. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun, though, and we should remain mostly sunny as we kick off the new year.

The week, and year, start off a bit chilly, but with sunshine and a returning southwest breeze, we should make it back up into the 40s pretty quick. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s will carry us straight through the end of the week and into the start of next weekend.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move late Friday and into early Saturday. As of right now, most of our temperatures would support a rather chilly rain during this time, but some snowflakes may try to mix in, too. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, so keep checking back for updates through the week.