Cloudy and chilly today ahead of a warming trend through the weekend

Highs today will be stuck in the mid-upper 40s, thanks to cloudy skies. By tomorrow, though, we should see a few more peeks of sunshine, and that should help us get into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A few showers could move through overnight, but most areas will stay dry and then we start to clear out and warm things up just a bit for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be largely in the 50s Thursday and Friday, which will be almost 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. However, by the weekend, we could see highs back up into the 60s with the return of a light southerly breeze and sunshine.