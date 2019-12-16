Cloudy and cold with possible snow showers north and light snow east and south

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for the following counties until 6pm: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

The snow forecast for Sunday into Monday validated. Several elements made projecting amounts last week a little tricky….track and speed of the upper disturbance, how quickly snowfall could reach the surface through very dry air, and how far the north a second band would lift into the region. However, the earlier talk of 3-4 inches on average with 6 on the high side appears to be close.

Snowfall Sunday:

Junction City: 9.0”

Wamego: 9.0”

Mayetta: 7.2”

Manhattan: 6.3”

Silver Lake: 5.3”

Topeka: 4.4”

Emporia: 4.2”

Occasional snow showers are likely to the far south/southeast today. Morning snow showers will reach as far north as Shawnee County, but not much farther. Most locations keep clouds all day, except for the northwest counties where clouds likely decrease this afternoon. Wind will be strong enough to make cold temperatures feel even more extreme.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 28-32

Wind: NW 10-15

Wind Chills: Near 20

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny and continued chilly. Snow will melt, but it should stay on the grass for another day or two. It looks like a very quiet period for the week ahead. There may be scattered clouds on occasion, and highs may reach the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks clear to partly cloudy and warmer. There is even a chance to reach the low 50s on Sunday. The outlook seems peaceful toward Christmas. There may be a system that brings patchy mix around the 26th and 27th, so a White Christmas for northeast Kansas seems unlikely.

Please drive defensively as additional snow will make things slick…

