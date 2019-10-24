Cloudy and colder, then sunshine Friday leads us into the last weekend of October

High pressure made it nice and sunny Tuesday with low to mid 60s. Yesterday, afternoon temps got close to 70 degrees with a partly cloudy to variably cloudy sky. It may become extremely difficult to get temperatures at that mark again because we are in late fall and approaching early winter.

A strong cold front passing through will make it so much cooler today. It will almost be a shock to the system with highs about 20-25 degrees lower than the day before.

It will be mainly cloudy today with isolated showers. Most drops might be west and south. North breezes will add to the chill. Temps will be stuck and might only go up a degree every 2-3 hours.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 48-54

Wind: N/NE 12-22

Frost is likely across northeast Kansas early Friday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Friday should be bright and pleasant as temperatures try to moderate. Saturday may be partly cloudy and mild with a tiny shower chance by evening. Most rain will stay well south. Expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions Sunday.

Monday should be pleasant. It likely turns much colder by next Tuesday into Wednesday with a chance of brief wet snow or some rain/snow mix. Expect clearing for Thursday (Halloween) and kids (of all ages) will definitely need warm clothing under their costumes. Early evening temps will be near 40 and it will likely be breezy, but clear.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Bundle up for today’s big chill…

KSNT Meteorologist David George





We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com