Cloudy and cool as we wrap up the work week

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a light breeze out of the north. Some patchy freezing fog will be possible for the early hours, but should burn up by mid morning. Temperatures will gradually warm up from the middle 20s to middle to upper 30s by this afternoon.

The weekend ahead will be colder with highs only in the upper 30s. Our temperatures will be very close to where they should be for this time of the year, including our overnight lows around 20°. Stubborn cloud cover is also expected to remain through the weekend. However, as we approach late Sunday we will eventually see clearing skies.

By the time we start next week we should see a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. But the dry stretch of weather will carry us through, at least, mid week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

