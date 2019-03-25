Cloudy and cool for Monday; 70s and rain return midweek

The stubborn cloud cover will continue to stick around throughout the night. A cooler north wind at 5 to 15 mph will help temperatures fall a few more degrees overnight with low temperatures in the 40s.

Little to no sunshine is on tap once again for Monday, with the very slight chance of a spotty sprinkle here and there. Couple that cloud cover with a cool northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures will struggle to warm up. High temperatures will only be a mix of upper 40s and lower 50s for Monday afternoon.

Some of the clouds will start to move out Monday night into Tuesday, allowing temperatures to tumble back down into the 30s by daybreak Tuesday morning. While it will be a chillier start to the day on Tuesday, more prominent sunshine during the afternoon will help high temperatures climb back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Winds start to howl on Wednesday as our next storm system draws near. However, it will be a warm south wind, sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts closer to 30 to 35 mph at times. That south wind will get high temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s, regardless of the increase in cloud cover late in the day.

Rain chances will start to move in late Wednesday night into Thursday, with scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Thursday. There will still be that warm south wind at 10 to 20 mph, helping temperatures still crack into the low 70s.

The cold front attached with this weather maker finally swings through on Friday, shifting the wind to be more so out of the north. That cooler breeze will go along with more chances for some passing showers and storms, with high temperatures backing down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cool, but breezy north wind carries over Friday night into Saturday, plummeting temperatures back down into the 30s for Saturday morning to kick off the weekend. There could still be some lingering moisture around, so the possibility of a bit of a wintry mix and even some wet snowflakes Saturday morning can't be entirely ruled out at this point, with a cool rain otherwise.

Even with a mix of sun and clouds at times on Saturday, high temperatures are only expected to get into the low 50s. More of a mostly sunny sky returns for Sunday, with more mid 50s returning for high temperatures.